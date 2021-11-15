Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 680,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 184.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $186.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $187.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

