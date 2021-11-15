Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

