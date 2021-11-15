Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.