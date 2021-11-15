Kion Group (KIGRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2021 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/12/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/30/2021 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group Ag has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.