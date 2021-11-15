Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

