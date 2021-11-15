Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Critical Comparison

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.44%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16% MoSys -97.76% -47.41% -37.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and MoSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 14.47 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -69.99 MoSys $6.80 million 7.21 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -5.96

MoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats MoSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

