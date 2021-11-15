Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.50 ($108.82).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €96.70 ($113.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.77. Krones has a 1 year low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

