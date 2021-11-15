Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $132.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.71 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $546.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,356. The company has a market cap of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

