Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.07, but opened at $69.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 7,095 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

