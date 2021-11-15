LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €128.22 and a 200-day moving average of €126.51. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

