Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGOU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000.

Shares of LEGOU opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

