Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of HGV opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

