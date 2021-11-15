Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Lemonade by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $63.96 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.