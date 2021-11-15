Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

