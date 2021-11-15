Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the highest is $84.48 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $339.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350.37 million, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

