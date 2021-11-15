Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

LICY opened at $13.30 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $133,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

