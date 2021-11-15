LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

LFST stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

