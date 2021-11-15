Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 39,391 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINC stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.