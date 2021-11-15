Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lion Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lion Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Lion Group by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL opened at $2.04 on Monday. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

