Liquity Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $13.49 or 0.00021125 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $169.04 million and $7.74 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,528,787 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

