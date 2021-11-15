LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,065 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $348,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $423,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIBS opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIBS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

