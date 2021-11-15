LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,933 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.