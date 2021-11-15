LPL Financial LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.63 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

