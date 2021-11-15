LPL Financial LLC Has $476,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

