LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

