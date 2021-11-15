LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.