LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $250.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

