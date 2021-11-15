LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lightning eMotors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.89 on Monday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.