Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,117,817 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.