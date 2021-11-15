LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $97.79 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

