LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires Shares of 724 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,868 shares of company stock valued at $25,952,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $304.16 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.70 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.