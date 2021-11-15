LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 3,051 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

