LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

