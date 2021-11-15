LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 538.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

