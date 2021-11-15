Lympo Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $13.50 million and $586,417.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

