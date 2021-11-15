Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.36.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.