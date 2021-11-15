Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,702,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 125,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

