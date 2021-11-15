Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEM opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

