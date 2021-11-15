Man Group plc Grows Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Pretium Resources worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

