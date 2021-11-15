Man Group plc Has $2.99 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.