Man Group plc Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.76 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

