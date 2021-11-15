Man Group plc Has $3.34 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 672.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,277 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Cinemark worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.