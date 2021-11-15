Man Group plc Has $3.55 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 190.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of AXIS Capital worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

