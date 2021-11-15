Man Group plc Sells 33,918 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of CBRL opened at $144.81 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

