Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANU opened at $16.02 on Monday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $693.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

