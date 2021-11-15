Mariner LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.98.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

