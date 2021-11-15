Mariner LLC Buys 199 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $308.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.99 and a 12-month high of $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

