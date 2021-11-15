Mariner LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

