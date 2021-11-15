Mariner LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

