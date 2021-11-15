Mariner LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $206.54 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 749,732 shares of company stock worth $129,149,843. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.