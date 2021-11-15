Mariner LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $345.85 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $243.99 and a 1-year high of $357.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.